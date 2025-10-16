Leader Of Madagascar’s Military Rebellion Says He Is ‘Taking The Position Of President’

The leader of Madagascar’s military rebellion said yesterday that he is “taking the position of president” in an interview with The Associated Press, adding that armed forces would be in charge of the Indian Ocean island for between 18 months and two years before any new elections are held. Col. Michael Randrianirina, who led a mutiny by soldiers that ousted President Andry Rajoelina, said he expects to be sworn in as the country’s new leader in the next few days.

“There must be an oathtaking” to make his position official, Randrianirina said in an interview while flanked by other military officers. “We are staying here for at least 18 months, at most two years.”

Randrianirina announced Tuesday that the armed forces were taking power in Madagascar, capping weeks of protests against Rajoelina and his government by mainly youth groups calling themselves “Gen Z Madagascar.”

The protesters have demanded better government and more opportunities in a country with deep problems of poverty — echoing consequential youth-led protests elsewhere in the world.