Lead With Compassion, Transparency In 2025 CAN Tells FG, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on government across all levels and every other person in levels of governance to be compassionate and transparent in leading Nigerians in 2025.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a New Year message on Wednesday, also urged the government to make the welfare of Nigerians a top priority in the new year.

He said: “We also call on those in governance to lead with compassion, transparency, and accountability. Let decisions be made with the welfare of the people in mind, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the pursuit of a prosperous nation.”

The Cleric who urged Nigerians to return to God in faithful service in 2025, expressed optimism that 2025 would be a year when Nigeria would experience transformation and renewal.

“Despite the many difficulties we faced in 2024, including economic challenges and insecurity, we have witnessed God’s grace sustaining us as a nation. His mercy has brought us this far, and we trust that He will continue to guide us through the trials ahead.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we urge all Nigerians to return to God and serve Him faithfully. Only by seeking His guidance and walking in His ways can we find the peace, unity, and progress we all long for as a nation.

“May God bless Nigeria and guide us on the path of righteousness in 2025 and beyond.”

