Lead City University Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence

In commemoration of its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness, the management of Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan, on Monday commenced its 20th-anniversary celebrations in grand style.

The week-long event, which runs from March 24 to March 30, 2025, highlights the foremost private University’s remarkable growth and ambitious future plans.

Speaking at a World Press Conference on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor, Kabiru Adeyemo, reflected on LCU’s transformational journey since its establishment in 2005.

He emphasized the Institution’s mission to provide quality and accessible higher education while equipping students with essential skills for self-reliance in an evolving global landscape.

“In the last two decades, we have made significant strides in academic development, research, and community service.

“Our focus remains on producing graduates who can compete globally and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Since its inception, LCU has expanded to include nine faculties with 120 academic programs.

“The University has also awarded scholarships worth ₦322 million to over 900 students, reinforcing its commitment to making education accessible to talented individuals regardless of financial constraints.”

Adeyemo explained groundbreaking student-led innovations, including applications developed to enhance campus feeding services, as part of LCU’s entrepreneurial drive.

“We prioritize entrepreneurship and technology, ensuring that our students do not just graduate with certificates but with the capacity to create jobs and impact industries.

“LCU has invested heavily in state-of-the-art learning facilities, including modern lecture halls, e-libraries, advanced medical and engineering laboratories, and an upgraded ICT system.”

A key milestone in LCU’s expansion is the upcoming Lead City University Teaching Hospital, which is set to provide top-tier medical services to both the university community and the general public.

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed that the university is advancing its global standing by securing international accreditations and planning to launch Ph.D. programs across all faculties.

“LCU has forged strategic partnerships with global institutions, and I am honored to serve as a Council Member and Trustee of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

“These efforts will not only enhance the reputation of LCU but also boost the international employability of our graduates.”

The university’s leadership, including Pro-Chancellor Professor Jide Owoeye, Registrar Oyebola, and other senior officials, has been instrumental in steering LCU towards academic distinction.

Under their guidance, the institution has fostered a culture of research, innovation, and integrity, defining its continued success.

Demonstrating its commitment to social impact, LCU has pledged to offer 50 free surgeries and will continue providing scholarships to two students from each local government in Oyo State.

