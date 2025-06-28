Le Mirage Residences By City Blue To Take Off In Nairobi

CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, and SMB Properties, a leading property developer in Kenya, have announced a strategic partnership to launch the 256-unit Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue.

This landmark collaboration will introduce a new paradigm of upscale residential living in Nairobi, with Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue poised to become one of Kenya’s tallest and most iconic towers.

The announcement was one of the highbrow deals unveiled at the recently concluded Future Hospitality Summit Africa 2025 in Cape Town. It marks a significant milestone for both entities and Kenya’s real estate market. Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue will offer an unparalleled living experience, combining SMB Properties’ expertise in crafting exquisite residential spaces with CityBlue Hotels’ renowned hospitality management.

Located in the prime Westlands area of Nairobi, the new property is designed to cater to the discerning tastes of high-net-worth individuals and expatriates seeking premium living. The development will feature luxurious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, complemented by an extensive array of 22+ world-class amenities.

These include over 52,000 square feet of space dedicated to wellness, lifestyle, and recreational amenities. From Kenya’s highest rooftop infinity pool to a full-service spa, fully equipped gym, squash and pickleball courts, private cinema lounges, and dedicated children’s play areas, creating a vertical city concept that redefines urban luxury.

With Kenya emerging as a prime investment destination in Africa, Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of this growth. It has a projected capital appreciation of up to 30% in three years after completion and ROI of up to 23%, the development combines lifestyle with long-term financial returns.

“This partnership demonstrates a commitment to a relentless quest for a footprint in key African markets and diversifying our offerings beyond traditional hotels,” said Jameel Verjee, CEO of CityBlue Hotels.

“Nairobi’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a unique opportunity to blend our expertise in hospitality with SMB Properties’ vision for luxury residential development. Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue will deliver the signature CityBlue experience, ensuring comfort, convenience, and unparalleled service for our residents,” he added.

Taher Saleh, Managing Director of SMB Properties, noted, “Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue represents the pinnacle of luxury and architectural innovation in Kenya. We are proud to collaborate with CityBlue Hotels, a brand synonymous with excellence in hospitality, to create a landmark that will stand as a beacon of modern living in Nairobi.

‘‘This project is a direct response to the growing demand for high-end residential properties in Kenya, and we are confident that its prime location, superior design, and comprehensive amenities will set new benchmarks in the market.”