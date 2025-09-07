LDNI To Host Africa’s Largest Talent Development Conference

The Learning and Development Network International (LDNI) is set to host Africa’s largest gathering of HR and talent development leaders at its flagship Champions of Talent Development (CTD) Conference 2025.

The CTD 2025 will unite over 1,000 CEOs, HR directors, L&D innovators, policymakers, and EdTech leaders from across Africa, ECOWAS, and beyond to explore bold strategies for building resilient, future-ready workforces.

At the Press conference to announce the coming conference, Honorary Registrar, LDNI, Yemisi Peters said That LDNI was formed in May 2012 by nine professionals who attended ATD Conference in Florida, USA.

Out of passion, they decided to replicate their experience in Nigeria and this was how Learning Development Network International was born.

Themed “Future-Fit Talent: Learning, Leading, and Thriving,” the event is expected to run from September 16–18, 2025 at the Workforce Zone, Gbagada, Lagos, with an exclusive networking excursion on September 19.

Yemisi Peters explains that the event will be four days of cutting-edge insights, networking, and innovation to redefine how Africa learns, leads, and thrives in a changing world.