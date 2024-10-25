LCDAs Have Come To Stay, Says Lagos Speaker

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that there are no plans to scrap the 37 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Obasa, represented by Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, said this at a second public hearing on the bill to amend the local government administration law of the state.

“We are gathered here to consider and reflect on a bill that seeks to further enhance how our third tier of government should be administered.

“The LCDAs have come to stay and they will remain so by the special grace of God. Nobody is killing the LCDAs. Instead, we have come to say here is the Supreme Court judgement; how do we go about it?

I know we all have the interest of this state at heart. “Did we follow the right part in creating the LCDAs? The answer is ‘yes’. So at this point, it is a call for every citizen of the state to rise up and protect the LCDAs by reaching out to all our representatives at the national level.

“Our representatives and senators should lobby their colleagues there. We will continue to do our part and we are doing it to ensure that the 37 LCDAs are listed in the constitution,” the speaker said.

He recalled that just about two weeks ago, people were also gathered to deliberate on the electoral bill for the local government election which he said is the first right step before the House could go into how the local governments should function.

