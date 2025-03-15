LCDA Staff Arraigned For Alleged Theft Of Council Documents

Share

A staff member of the Kosofe Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ganiyu Oyebanjo, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court over allegations of conspiracy and theft of official council documents.

Oyebanjo appeared before Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji following charges brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), represented by its counsel, Zebedee Arekhandia.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and stealing levelled against him.

His counsel, P.S. Obodo, requested the court to grant him bail, but the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that Oyebanjo might abscond and engage in further criminal activities if released.

In response, Chief Magistrate Olatunji granted bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000, requiring two sureties in like sum.

One surety, the presiding Magistrate said, must own property in Lagos, with title documents verified, and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment.

According to the court, the second surety must be a blood relative of the defendant, also with proof of three years’ tax payment.

Furthermore, the court ordered verification of the sureties’ addresses and ruled that Oyebanjo would remain in custody until his bail conditions were met.

The case was adjourned to April 11, 2025, for mention.

