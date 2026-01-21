LCDA Deploys PSP To Clear Indiscriminately Dumped Refuse On Road Medians

The Executive Chairman, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lukmon Agbaje, has deployed private sector waste managers, popularly known as PSP, to clear refuse dumped indiscriminately on the road medians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LCDA chairman took the action to address environmental pollution within the council area.

Agbaje said in a statement yesterday that the deployment of the external PSP operators, supported with compactors to clear the huge refuse dumped on the road medians was part of his agenda to ensure environmental sanity in the community.

According to him, the exercise is part of his administration’s ongoing commitment to environmental sanitation, public health and urban renewal. He said: “The initiative is aimed at restoring the cleanliness and aesthetic value of the environment, while safeguarding residents’ health and well-being.

“Our timely action once again underscores our dedication to providing a clean, healthy and livable Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA. “The clean-up operation is currently ongoing, and residents are urged to cooperate with the authorities and support the council’s efforts by disposing their waste properly and maintaining a culture of cleanliness across the community.”