LCCI’s VP Advocates Credit For Manufacturing, Others

Renowned industrialist and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Vice President, Princess ‘Layo Bakare-Okeowo, has ignited a call for more credit availability inflow into the critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

Specifically, she advocated more credit for the manufacturing sector and Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in order to bring more positive trajectory to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Bakare-Okeowo, who is also the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), FAE Group, the largest envelope manufacturer in the West Africa and The Mart Supermarket, made this known during the investiture of Dr. (Mrs.) Markie Idowu, as the new National Institute of Credit and Administration (NICA) President and other Governing Council Members in Lagos yesterday.

The LCCI vice president, who was amongst the eminent Nigerian personalities conferred with NICA Honourary Fellowship Awards, stated that it’s time to redirect credit to the key sectors of the economy to recalibrate the country’s fragile economy.

She explained that as an entrepreneur and key investor in the country’s industrial sector, the time had come for the federal government to prioritise credit availability to this noble sector which is the livewire of nation’s economy.

Bakare-Okeowo said: “When you are accessing economic growth as it’s relating to manufacturing, infrastructure and housing, within these, Nigeria has it’s footprint in across them all.