LCCI: World Bank Report Shows Economy Needs Accelerated Reforms

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has present- ed a private sector perspective on the recently released Nigeria Development Update (NDU) 2025 by the World Bank, which underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to accelerate economic reforms and tackle rising poverty levels.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, disclosed that the chamber reiterated that the time for decisive action was now if Nigeria is to reap the gains of the reforms and restore investor confidence, stimulate sustainable growth, and improve living standards.

According to her, the Chamber noted that while the government has taken commendable steps in fiscal and monetary policy management, the pace of reform implementation re- mains too slow to tackle the rising poverty levels and deliver the structural transformation needed in the economy.

To this end, the LCCI urged the government to expedite reforms in the following critical areas: Nigeria must prioritize massive investment in agricultural value chains, agro-processing, and rural infrastructure to enhance productivity and ensure food security.

Also, reducing import dependence and supporting farmers with access to credit, inputs, and technology will help bring down food inflation and strengthen the naira, and, the high cost of electricity and fuel continues to cripple industries and small businesses.

She said: “LCCI calls for urgent action to expand domestic energy generation, accelerate power sector reforms, and incentivize the adoption of renewable energy to make energy more affordable and reliable for manufacturers and households.

“The crisis of uncertainties and supply disruptions in the oil and gas sector is damaging and should be resolved. The regulators need to be more dynamic and make all stakeholders strictly follow the industry code of conduct. Poor road networks and logistics inefficiencies continue to be significant constraints to business mobility and national productivity.

“The government should prioritize the completion of ongoing road projects, particularly those connecting key economic corridors, industrial hubs, and ports, to reduce transportation costs and enhance trade facilitation. Insecurity continues to undermine agricultural production, mining, tourism, and investment across many regions.”

She added: “The Chamber calls for a coordinated national security strategy that leverages more advanced surveillance technology, intelligence, and local community collaboration to restore investor and consumer confidence. “The persistent high cost of governance continues to drain resources that could otherwise be allocated to support infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“LCCI urges the federal and subnational governments to demonstrate leadership by cutting wasteful expenditures, rationalizing agencies, and improving fiscal transparency. “With government revenues hitting record levels, the citizens deserve more dividends.

The Chamber reiterates that Nigeria’s path to shared prosperity depends on credible, consistent, and transparent policy execution. Businesses and households require clarity, stability, and confidence in the country’s economic direction.

“While we express our confidence in the reforms potential and cautiously optimistic about the achievements so far, we urge the government to focus on the core areas of producing and supplying more food, working on the dynamics of local refining capacity to lower the cost of energy, continue with the reforms in the FOREX market for sustained stability, cut down on the cost of governance, and reenergise the fight against insecurity through more funding and more use of advanced security technology and intelligence.”