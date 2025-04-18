LCCI: US Tariff’ll Be Tougher On Manufacturing Sector’s Projections

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned of severe implications for the manufacturing sector over the US 14 per cent tariff policy on Nigeria.

The Chamber said the tariff would make Nigeria a less attractive proposition for investors, particularly those who view access to the US market as a key strategic advantage.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said Nigeria had been striving to position itself as a manufacturing hub in West Africa, partly by attracting foreign direct investment.

She said, in 2023 alone, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector attracted over $1.6 billion in capital importation, saying that the figure could decline significantly in 2025 if investor confidence is not restored through robust policy responses.

According to her, the chamber is deeply concerned about both the substance and the implications of the tariff policy on Nigerian businesses.

Almona explained that the tariff regime could affect the private sector businesses and further lead to cuts in capital expenditures, delays in infrastructure projects, and an increase in borrowing—all of which could undermine economic growth and stability in the country.

She said: “Over the past decade, manufacturers have made concerted and strategic efforts to support the country’s transition from exporting raw commodities to semi-processed and finished goods.

“However, higher market-entry costs because of higher tariff on Nigerian products reduce the profitability of such investments, making it more attractive for firms to revert to exporting raw materials.

“This is counterproductive to Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and compromises the long-term goal of achieving export diversification under platforms such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).”

While speaking on the side effects on employment, the LCCI Director-General stated: “Moreover, the implications on employment in the manufacturing sector are dire.

As export revenues fall, many companies may reduce their production scale or downsize their workforce to cut costs. “Contract manufacturers, small-scale industrialists, and firms operating in special economic zones targeting the U.S. market are likely to be worst hit.

“This could lead to job losses at a time when the national unemployment rate remains high, and youth underemployment continues to pose a socio-economic threat.

“Additionally, Nigerian firms that are part of regional or global supply chains—particularly in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, foods and beverages and motor vehicle assembly—stand to lose their competitive edge, as their products become less attractive to U.S. companies seeking sourcing partners.”

Reacting to the implications on the impact on the broader economy, the economic expert noted that “beyond the manufacturing sector, the Nigerian economy is not insulated from the effects of the U.S. tariff decision.

“First, there is direct impact on Nigeria’s trade balance. With the country already grappling with a fragile external sector, any significant reduction in exports to the U.S. will erode the current trade surplus, potentially pushing the balance into deficit.

“This will have immediate implications for the nation’s balance of payments and could result in a drawdown of foreign reserves, putting further pressure on the exchange rate.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria may be forced to intervene more aggressively in the forex market, thereby reducing its buffer for managing other macroeconomic shocks.”

In addition, she pointed out that there was also the inflationary dimension to consider, saying “as the trade environment becomes more uncertain and foreign exchange earnings dwindle, monetary authorities may be compelled to raise interest rates in a bid to control inflation and stabilise the naira.

“However, higher interest rates will increase the cost of borrowing for businesses, including manufacturers, and could stifle domestic investment.

“The ripple effects will be felt by consumers, as firms pass on higher costs through increased prices for goods and services. This will exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis and further strain household incomes.

Share