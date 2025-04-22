LCCI: US Tariff, Debt Service Put N23.9trn Capital Expenditure At Risk

Share

Following the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s advice to the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to channel savings from fuel subsidy removal into funding the budget, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned the N23.963 trillion dedicated for capital expenditure in the 2025 budget is now at risk amidst the United States’ 14 per cent tariff slammed on Nigeria.

The Chamber also said, given that the sum of debt service and recurrent expenditure are greater than the revenue projections, it implies that capital spending is left without revenue for implementation.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that there would definitely not be any infrastructure development in all sectors of the economy this year with the way the 2025 budget is structured amidst global crude oil prices heading south and already below the government’s benchmark of $75 per barrel projection for the year.

With this, the implication is that government has no plan to invest in ongoing projects as attention will only be channeled to debt service and recurrent expenditure.

President Tinubu signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget on Friday, February 28, 2025, christened a “Budget of Restoration” to secure Nigeria’s future and rebuild prosperity.

The budget is a 99.96 per cent increase from the 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion. A breakdown of the budget showed that N3.645 trillion is for statutory transfers, N14.317 trillion for debt servicing, N13.64 trillion for recurrent expenditure, and N23.963 trillion is for capital expenditure (development fund), with fiscal deficit put at N13.08 trillion.

The deficit-to-gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is put at 1.52 per cent. According to her, stalling infrastructure projects in the country will consequently affect the inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs), which could undermine the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2025 because the budget, as it is, has no more capacity to carter for expenditure.

It is just designed to meet debt service and reconcurrent expenditure. She noted that the budget size at N54.99 trillion, though large in naira terms, was relatively smaller in dollar value considering the exchange rate depreciation.

As a result, the LCCI DG stated that LCCI was recommending that the Federal Government develop a model to attract private investment in strategic infrastructural assets to improve the country’s competitiveness, including also emphasised the need for government borrowings to be project-tied.

Almona said: “For us to have an inclusive growth, we in Nigeria’s economy we have to pay our attention to the real sector and real sector’s issues and we today, we always support diversification, we need to take it very seriously that we diversify our economy and we support exports as much as possible in terms of policy, but also, in terms of other interventions.

“One thing is clear from my comments that infrastructure or capital expenditure is at risk now, because of the way our budget is structured and we need to have infrastructure to support all the sectors to do well.”

