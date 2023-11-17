LCCI Urges CBN To Control Consistent Inflation

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern over the continued uptick in inflation (year-on-year) in the country, particularly as it squeezes consumer spending and savings as well as constrain manufacturing productivity. With this, LCCI revealed that the battle against inflation must be intensified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as its rollover effects are multi- dimensional on the Nigerian populace and the fragile economy.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a statement in Lagos yesterday. She said that it was time for the country’s economic agents to deploy strategies that will mitigate inflationary pressures. Almona said: “The chamber recommends that the government focuses its efforts on ways to boost confidence and attract FDIs. The LCCI also implores the government to address the challenges inhibiting domestic production and ease the bottlenecks to the distribution of goods within the country.

“Further, the chamber urges the government to continue to address the problems of insecurity and other factors affecting agriculture productivity in the country to improve food supply. “Finally, the CBN should prioritise the stability of the country’s currency and adopt the right policy mix to ensure price stability.”

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s inflation continued its upward trend, rising to 27.33 per cent in October from 26.72 per cent in the previous month as released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This represents 0.61 per cent points increase, reflecting higher food and fuel prices and the consistent depreciation of the naira.