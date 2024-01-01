LCCI To Tinubu: Urgently Address Power Sector Structure To Reawaken Industries, Businesses 

Following President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address to the nation on Monday to address critical issues impacting the economic landscape of Nigeria, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has pinpointed the urgent need to address the structure of the power sector in the country to reawaken dead businesses and thrive economy.

The LCCI emphasised that the lack of stable electricity is the bane of infrastructural development in the country, saying the cost of energy is the biggest issue confronting businesses in the country.

To achieve this, the Chamber suggested that it is time for the government to consider bringing private sector investment into the transmission segment of the power sector, saying this would ensure adequate technical and financial capacity for a well-functioning sector to power economic growth.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona explained in a press statement yesterday that the LCCI has identified positive and concerning elements from the address to foster constructive dialogue and provide a comprehensive analysis.

In particular, she said that the commitment to power projects, including the Siemens Energy initiative and efforts to enhance the reliability of transmission lines, is a positive step towards addressing the critical issue of electricity supply, which aligns with the business community’s aspirations for a robust and diversified economy.

Almona stated that the Chamber has carefully reviewed the President’s speech as he highlighted vital aspects of his administration’s achievements and challenges faced and outlined plans to address these critical concerns.

She said that the focus on cultivating farmlands to grow staple crops and boost food security aligns with the need to ensure constant food supply, security, and affordability for citizens.

“However, LCCI cautions that the productivity of the farmlands and the effectiveness of investments in food production are subject to adequate security measures. “Investment in agriculture has a limited chance of success as long as the Government fails to deal with the security issues,” Almona stressed in the release.

On the fuel subsidy removal, the LCCI DG pointed out that “the LCCI believes that while removing the fuel subsidy was necessary, its impact on individuals, families, and businesses, leading to discomfort, must be carefully managed.

The potential ripple effects on the cost of living and inflation must be closely monitored. Acknowledging the challenges of high inflation (above 28 per cent) and an unacceptable under-employment rate is crucial.

“However, specific strategies to address these issues were not mentioned, leaving room for concerns about the impact on citizens.