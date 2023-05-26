LCCI To Tinubu: Focus On How To Reflate Nigeria’s Economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has set an agenda for the incoming administration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to focus on how to immediately reflate the country’s economy.

It also recommended that issues of immediate and critical importance to the business environment and the overall economy should be looked into.

LCCI Director-General, Dr Chinyere Almona, who made this known in a statement, said the present tenuous and fragile business environment in the country has been as a result of inappropriate and poorly implemented policies and interventions of past governments.

According to her, the hierarchy of the LCCI congratulated the President-elect on the forthcoming inauguration, but asked him to focus on re-basing and reflecting the country’s fragile economy by turning it around economically to be the cynosure of the international community.

She explained that there are fiscal policy gaps, unsuitable monetary policies, and administrative inefficiencies, which she said are inimical to the proper functioning of the economy, adding that these should be reviewed and urgently reversed for immediate gains.

Almona said: “Areas of grave concern include arbitrage-urging non-unified exchange rates, incidences of market shocks, massive infrastructural deficits and unsustainable debt burden.”