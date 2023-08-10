LCCI To Tinubu: Avert War In Niger Republic, Prioritise Nigeria’s Economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has charged President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to resort to strategic dialogue than waging a war in the restoration of democratic order in Niger Republic. The Chamber’s stance followed the ultimatum to the military junta in Niger Republic by Governments and Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democratic order or be faced with military force.

The LCCI in a press statement made available to New Telegraph and signed by its President, Dr. Michael Ola- wale-Cole, in Lagos, said, currently, Nigeria had its political and economic challenges caused by insurgency by Boko Haram and weak security infrastructure. Olawale-Cole explained that President Tinubu should be more concerned about the security paraphernalia to deal with Nigeria’s insecurity challenges to restore investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy so as to promote trade, attract investment, and enhance eco- nomic development, rather than tinkering with deploy- ing Nigerian troops to Niger Republic.

The LCCI president said: “At the Chamber, we are stressed to expose the strategic intentions and their benefits, whether in the near- or far-terms behind the inclination to apply the use of military force in Niger Republic. “In addition, the Chamber cautions that there may be certain undercurrents the ECOWAS leadership may not be aware of between the leaders and the populace in Niger. “Currently, Nigeria has its political and economic challenges caused by insurgency by Boko Haram and weak security infrastructure.

If we do not have the security paraphernalia to deal with Nige- ria’s insecurity challenges, it would be detrimental to Nigerian society and economy to deploy troops to Niger. “We understand the need of the Nigerian president, President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS to make an impact. “However, strategic dialogue would serve the purpose better.

On the ECOWAS ultimatum deadline expiration, Olawale- Cole explained: "On June 30, 2023, the Governments and Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued an ultimatum to the military junta in Niger on the restoration of democratic order or be faced with the use of military force.

“President Bola Tinubu had indicated his plan to deploy Nigerian troops in Niger to force out the coupists in the country, requesting the Nige- rian Senate’s approval. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry views the ultimatum as hasty and ill-advised.”