LCCI to MDAs: Budget Implementation Must Push Nigeria’s GDP to 7%

Sequel to the passage of the 2024 budget, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make sure that the implementation is felt by the common man and Nigerians at large. Similarly, the Chamber said that proper implementation by MDAs could move the gross domestic product from the current four per cent to seven per cent at the end of the year, if all hands are on decks. The President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation resonated the expectations of the business community on what government must do to improve the social welfare of the citizens so they can feel the positive impacts of the budget in their daily lives.

The LCCI president stated that the onus of the 2024 budget was now on MDAs to make sure the citizens and the economy feel the positive impact. Idahosa said: “We have said it in our statement to the general public that the budget speech by Mr. President was very positive. It had a lot of positives in it that resonates with what the business community was expecting. “The emphasis on improving the business environment. The work that needs to be done on power sector. “A lot needs to be done in expanding lands via agriculture, with a lot from the Federal Government. These are the things we in the business community are looking for and we have seen it in the 2024 budget.

But we hope that the pace of the implementation will match the volume of commitments in financial resources as the budget as indicated. “So, that’s pretty much the sentiments in the business community that those positives should be pursued aggressively, especially in the auto gas for transportation. So it’s very positive for we members of the Nigerian community and not just the business community alone.” “We expect that we can quickly move to auto gas, so as, to reduce the cost of transportation in the country since transportation is one of the main drivers of inflation.

“Now, that this government has shown its commitment to food, transportation and power, and we think that these decisions on the budget would trickle to all agencies of government that will implement them, so we can begin to see some tractions, first; in the relief from the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and traction in actually growing the economy beyond this four per cent we are doing, this is not enough to have any impact on the common man as we always say. “So we need to move to a growth rate of six per cent to seven per cent that everybody will know willingly there is a positive growth in the economy.”