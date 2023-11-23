LCCI To Govt: Address Challenges Working Against Ease Of Doing Business

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged all tiers of government to address challenges working against ease of doing business as well finding a way to bring down thr cost production. The President and Chairman of Council, LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, stated this in his remarks during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos recently. Olawale-Cole, specifically charged the tiers of government to focus on infrastructure, insecurity and the implementation of appropriate policies to address causes of sub-optimality in monetary policy performance in the country.

According to him, there is need to do these things by the levels of government in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resources of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of the country’s economy and the welfare of the people. On the importance of Lagos State economy to national development, Olawale-Cole said that the disposition and unflinching commitment of the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the promotion of close collaboration between the state government and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Lagos had shown that the private sector group would always stand solidly behind the state in its quest to actualize its recently launched development plan.

The LCCI president said: “As the largest city on the continent and home to over 16 million people, Lagos has consistently proven itself as a hub of commerce, innovation, and culture. Its deep-water ports, strategic location, and diverse workforce make it an ideal gateway for international trade. “The Lagos State Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, ease of doing business, and innovation has steadily impacted its attractiveness to both local and foreign investments.

“We stand on the threshold of change, as Nigeria and Lagos State work tirelessly to diversify their economies, reduce dependency on oil, and pave the way for inclusive growth. “Lagos State presents a thriving ecosystem of business opportunities, housing a variety of sectors, from finance to entertainment, and transportation to real estate.”

The renowned philanthropist pointed out that the Lagos International Trade Fair was emblematic of this vision, serving as a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors from all corners of the globe to converge, connect, and create opportunities that drive sustainable development. “The Fair, this year, provides an unprecedented opportunity for us to showcase the wealth of goods, services, and innovations that Nigeria and the other participating business entities and countries have to offer.

From agriculture to technology, manufacturing to the creative arts. “Our nation boasts so much untapped potential,” the LCCI president said. He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, the 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair is not just a platform for trade; it is another symbol of our nation’s enduring spirit. Let us rise to the occasion, harness the power of innovation, and work together to forge a path to prosperity.”

While speaking on Nigeria’s economy, the LCCI Chairman of Council stated that one could not discuss the African economic landscape without acknowledging the demographic dividends, adding that “Nigeria holds for the rest of the continent and the global business community. Our youthful population represents a vast resource of potential labor, innovation, and consumer power.”