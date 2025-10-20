LCCI To FG: Resolve Structural Challenges Hindering Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to resolve the structural challenges that are still hindering many aspiring women entrepreneurs in the country.

In particular, the LCCI explained that Nigeria needed to celebrate the ingenuity, resilience, and boundless potential of women entrepreneurs who continue to shape the economy and redefine the society.

President/Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in his opening remarks at the LCCI Women Group Annual Symposium in Lagos, listed the challenges as poor access to finance, cultural stereotypes, and policy gaps.

Idahosa, while speaking on the theme: “Women Entrepreneurship: Breaking Barrier, Expanding Frontiers,” said the theme could not be better discussed than now. “Across Nigeria and beyond, women are establishing businesses that transform communities, generate employment opportunities, and drive innovation.

Yet, we know that structural challenges, access to finance, cultural stereotypes, and policy gaps still hinder many aspiring women entrepreneurs. This symposium challenges us to dismantle those barriers and to imagine bigger, bolder horizons,” he said.

The LCCI President stressed: “Over the past decade, women-led enterprises have outpaced the national average in terms of growth rates. From fintech startups in Lagos to agro-processing ventures in Kaduna and Kano, women are proving that economic leadership is not a matter of gender but of vision and competence.

Still, statistics reveal that women receive less venture funding than their male counterparts in Nigeria. This is a clarion call to all stakeholders, government, private sector, and development partners, to act decisively.”

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson, LCCI Women Group, Oluwafunmilayo Oduwaye, said: “Breaking barriers requires deliberate strategies. We must expand access to affordable credit through genderresponsive financial products.

Additionally, mentorship and business incubation programs must be scaled to provide women with the critical skills and networks they need. More importantly, cultural narratives that pigeonhole women into traditional roles must be rewritten, beginning in our homes, schools, and media.