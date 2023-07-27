LCCI To CBN: It’s Time To Lift Import Restriction On 43 Items

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to remove foreign exchange (FX) restrictions on the 43 items it slammed with a ban. Making the call in Lagos, the President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, also advised on exchange rate stability, saying that the emerging gap between the official rate and the Bureaux De Change (BDC) rate had be attributed to several factors, including forex liquidity issues at the NAFEX window.

According to him, the high pressure of getting FX by local manufacturers and importers/ exporters is frustrating the 43 items on prohibition import list. Olawale-Cole said: “On June 14, the CBN collapsed all segments of foreign exchange markets into the import & export (I & E) window, where the “willing buyer and willing seller” was reintroduced. “This was aimed at unifying and adopting a market-responsive exchange rate.

Based on the adjustment, the rate rose N742.31/$ from N463.38/$. With the devalu- ation, naira exchange rate continued to record disturb- ing fall in the second quar- ter of 2023. “It averaged N635.06 in June 2023 at the official market, from N460.92/USD in March 2023.” He continued: “Currently, the naira exchange rate stands was N771.48/$ as of July 13, 2023. At the bureaux de change (BDC) segment, the naira depreciated to N762.27/ USD in June 2023 from N750.78/USD in March 2023.

The BDC rate currently sells at an average of N811/USD. “The emerging gap between the official rate and the BDC rate may be attributed to several factors, including FX liquidity issues at the NAFEX window, pushing economic agents into the parallel market, and the continued FX restriction for the 43 items in the CBN list of fx restrictions.”

According to him, “the chamber’s position is that the cbn needs to remove the FX restrictions for importing 43 products in their list, communicate the new framework for exchange rate management and enhance the consistency of the current framework for monetary policy operations to ensure price stability. “This is critical to enhancing stability, liquidity, and transparency in the FX market.”