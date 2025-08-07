LCCI Seeks Urgent Structural Reform In Maritime, Logistics Sectors

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sector are in urgent need of structural reform. Its President, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, in a chat in Lagos recently noted that the average cargo dwell time at Apapa Port was 26 days, far above the 5–7-day average in regional peers like Ghana and South Africa. According to him, these inefficiencies stem from a combination of persistent manual processes at Customs, bottlenecks in cargo examination, and a heavy human interface that can cause numerous stumbling blocks to cargo clearance.

Adding to the pressure, the LCCI president explained that the recent 15 per cent tariff increase by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), while intended to improve infrastructure, had drawn significant resistance from freight operators already burdened by inflation and exchange rate volatility. Idahosa said: “We therefore call for the urgent implementation of the National Single Window Project, full automation of cargo clearance, and the redeployment of mobile and digital cargo scanners at our ports.

These measures are critical to reducing clearance delays, curbing corruption, and aligning Nigeria’s port performance with international standards. “That said, recent weeks have brought a few encouraging developments. Transport rates from the ports have dropped notably, by as much as 60 per cent. Just months ago, moving goods from the ports to areas like Ikeja could cost up to N1 million.

“Today, these logistics costs have come down significantly, making road transport more affordable for shippers and businesses. “Moreover, the Nigerian Railway Corporation promotes rail as a viable alternative to road transport. Increased cargo movement by rail from Apapa Port to destinations within Lagos and as far as Ibadan is a welcome shift, and one we are closely monitoring and actively encouraging.”

“Nonetheless, challenges remain. Players continue to face many Customs queries on imported goods, which cause delays and, in some cases, enable abuse. “This persistent issue underscores the need for deeper collaboration with Customs authorities, and the Chamber remains committed to ongoing engagement as part of our mandate and responsibility to the sector,” the LCCI president added. Spraking on real estate and construction sector, the renowned chartered accountant stressed that the real estate and construction sector was facing a slowdown driven by multiple economic pressures.

To him, key input costs have surged, as cement now sells for N9,800 per 50kg bag, while the prices of imported materials continue to rise due to foreign exchange constraints. He added that access to project financing remained limited as the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) holds at a high 27.50 per cent. Compounding the issue is a widening supply-demand mismatch in the high-end property market, contributing to increased vacancy rates in cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, he observed.

To address these challenges and stimulate sectoral growth, Idahosa said: “We propose the creation of a centralized digital platform for land titling and property registration, the complete digitization of Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) processes across all states, and ensuring that the federally backed mortgage finance and guarantee schemes deliver on rent-to-own models for middleincome households.