LCCI Seeks Suspension of 4% Customs Processing Charge

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep concern over the abrupt implementation of the newly introduced four per cent Customs Processing Charge (CPC), which took effect on Tuesday.

The Chamber is urging the Federal Government to suspend it for wider consultation as key stakeholders were not informed before it was enforced.

The Chamber also raised concern on the economic implications of the on businesses in the country. In a statement released yesterday and signed by its Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, the LCCI said:

“We call on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to suspend the enforcement of this charge and engage in a structured sensitization process to ensure stakeholders are adequately informed and prepared before its implementation.

“While we recognise that the four per cent charge is backed by the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, specifically under Section 18, we are deeply troubled by the manner of its sudden implementation without consultations with relevant stakeholders.”

