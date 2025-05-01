LCCI Seeks Strong Regulatory Environment To Protect Nation’s Digital Assets

Share

T he Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the country’s telecommunications sub-sector reported huge losses from the many incidents of fiber optic cable cuts in major cities across the country.

Consequently, these disruptions, often caused by road expansions and private developments, have led to significant service interruptions, according to the Chamber.

The President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in Lagos recently, said that Nigeria needed a top-notch regulatory environment where digital assets and operations are well-regulated to boost cybersecurity and fight criminal tendencies in the country’s digital space.

According to him, “in an era where technological advancements dictate the pace of global development, Nigeria stands at a pivotal juncture and must take necessary bold steps to explore emerging opportunities.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Cloud Computing is not merely a trend but a fundamental shift that can propel our nation toward unprecedented economic growth and enhanced governance.

“We need a top-notch regulatory environment where digital assets and operations are well-regulated to boost cybersecurity and fight criminal tendencies in our digital space.

The LCCI president continued: “Stakeholders advocate for a more business-enabling environment regulated by international best practices and standards.

With a higher tariff on telecom services, Nigerians deserve better services from the service providers. “Private sector participation in developing the technology sector is critical for attracting required investments, creating jobs, and contributing more to our GDP.

“We need initiatives like the Nigeria-Korea Information Access Centre (IAC) commissioned by the Federal Government to generate employment within the digital economy; the private sector’s various private sector-driven data centers and innovation hubs established by the private sector are critical to boosting the productivity of the ICT sector.

“The government must provide the right regulatory and investment environment to support the technology operators.”

