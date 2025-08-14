LCCI Seeks Reforms In Macroeconomic Policy Environment

Nigeria’s macroeconomic policy environment remains at a crossroads, with reform momentum frequently hindered by implementation delays and stakeholder resistance, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed.

Nevertheless, the LCCI hierarchy admitted that progress has been recorded in key areas such as fiscal consolidation, digital governance, and steps toward regulatory harmonization. “A significant milestone is the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, passed in June, which promises to simplify our hitherto complex tax system.

“The Act consolidates seven federal taxes into a single unified platform, eliminates redundant levies at state and local levels, and mandates the digitization of tax reporting via a centralized system managed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS),” the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona said.

According to her, “these measures are expected to lower compliance costs, especially for MSMEs and digital service providers. “However, for these reforms to succeed, compliance enforcement must follow clear regulations, broad stakeholder engagement, and sustained taxpayer education to rebuild trust in the system.

“We commend FIRS’s recent decision to suspend enforcement of Non-Resident Company (NRC) taxes on SMEs operating on digital platforms, a pragmatic step that acknowledges the unique challenges faced by small businesses in the digital economy and one that should be codified through more explicit tax code definitions.”