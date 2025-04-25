LCCI Seeks More Government Input In Food Production

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to remain focused on boosting food production through policy reforms and declaration of a national emergency on food security.

Specifically, the LCCI stated that during the emergency period, it expected the government to pay more attention to agric infrastructure, boost food processing potential, and sustain the fight against insecurity in affected areas.

The Vice President of LCCI, Alhaji Ladi Smith, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said the country’s food inflation recording two consecutive declines validated the recent remarks credited to the Presidency and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, that food prices were now going down in markets nationwide.

Presidential aides, including Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare and Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in separate interviews in response to a statement by Kyari on sudden decline in food prices, emphasised on government’s deliberate and strategic policies, especially the significant strides made under the current administration as a testament to the government’s deliberate and strategic policies to improved security across the country.

Smith explained that Nigerians were still complaining of higher food prices in many markets nationwide. He explained that there should be greater attention to ensure that agricultural zones are actually protected to enable farmers cultivate.

He said: “In response to the inflation issue and also as a recourse to this US tariff hike, it is what concerns everybody at the moment in the country.

“Food inflation like you rightly said is quite significant but, as we also know, it has come down a bit like you also recoignised the fact that prices are falling in the markets, even when general inflation has increased by 24.23 per cent.

“Insecurity has been a source of concern, especially in the North. We can see that the Federal Government is making attempts though.

We believe that there should be greater attention to ensure that agricultural zones are actually protected so that insecurity will not lead to another disaster leading to high food prices.”

He added, “So I guess we should make further efforts to encourage government to boost security around our food basket so that inflation can go down.

Recall that LCCI had stated that the decline in the rebased inflation to 24.48 per cent in January 2025 from 28.92 per cent in December 2024, must not be taken as real evidence that “we are succeeding in curbing rising prices. “The government must remain focused on fighting the factors pushing prices upwards.”

Share