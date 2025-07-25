LCCI Seeks Disbursement Of N150bn Intervention Funds

…says 96% of businesses grapple with challenges

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has again lent its voice to the country’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment, representing over 96 per cent of Nigerian businesses, urging the Federal Government to judiciously disburse the N150 billion CBN SME Intervention Fund launched in April 2025 to genuine SMEs owners as possible solutions to the nation’s challenges.

The Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos.

She said the private sector group was canvassing for a proper execution of the N150 billion CBN SMEs Intervention Fund, saying it must be executed transparently, prioritizing support for export-ready and productive-sector MSMEs.

According to her, the MSMEs segment, representing over 96 per cent of Nigerian businesses, are still grappling with deep-rooted structural and macroeconomic challenges in their businesses.

Almona explained that “over 60 per cent of small businesses report persistent issues with electricity overbilling and the absence of prepaid meters.

To address these challenges, the N150 billion CBN SME Intervention Fund launched in April 2025 must be executed transparently, prioritizing support for export-ready and productive-sector MSMEs.

“Beyond financing, we emphasize the need for targeted electricity subsidies for key productive clusters such as industrial hubs.”

She added: “The Nigeria First policy, recently launched, must be enforced in favour of MSMEs through inclusive procurement frameworks that link them with anchor buyers in agribusiness, manufacturing, and digital services.”

Speaking further, she stated that as a foremost advocacy body for the private sector in Nigeria, the Chamber remained committed to promoting a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable business environment.

While speaking on the introduction of the Nigerian First policy, the LCCI DG stressed that “the Chamber welcomes the introduction of the Nigeria First Policy as a timely, strategic response to the US tariff hikes and global trade tensions.

“However, to achieve a meaningful impact with the policy, she noted that the government should ensure the following: • Significantly boost its production capacity.

This requires addressing critical factors against productivity, including high energy costs, inadequate energy supply, in – efficient transportation and logistics infrastructure, and other infrastructure.

• The federal government should align the policy with the administration’s food security agenda and encourage sub-national governments to replicate similar policies at their levels. •

Also, the Government must demonstrate leadership by prioritizing the procurement of locally made goods, including vehicles and refreshments, across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

• The government should support SMEs through targeted concessionary financing, tax reliefs, and human capacity improvements to enable them to take full advantage of the policy’s opportunities.

• The Chamber urges the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to develop and execute a robust public awareness campaign to communicate the goals and benefits of the Nigeria First Policy to all Nigerians.”

On the state of the country’s real estate and construction sector, the LCCI helmsman said: “The real estate and construction sector is facing a slowdown driven by multiple economic pressures.

Key input costs have surged, as cement now sells for ₦9,800 per 50kg bag, while the prices of imported materials continue to rise due to foreign exchange constraints.