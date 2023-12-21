LCCI Rues Sustained Inflation on Businesses

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s announcement that November’s headline inflation rate rose to 28.20 per cent, being the 11th consecutive month of acceleration in 2023, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerned about the continued uptick. The Chamber said the situation was becoming an obvious disincentive to businesses, squeezing consumers’ income and spending, and working against manufacturing in the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said in a statement issued by the Chamber and made available to New Telegraph in Lagos recently that the battle against inflation must be intensified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Precisely, the LCCI DG stressed that the Chamber anticipated economic agents, including households and businesses, to deploy strategies that will mitigate inflationary pressures. She said: “CBN is responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policies that foster currency stability.

This involves a delicate balance between managing inflation, ensuring a competitive exchange rate, and promoting economic growth. “Therefore, the CBN needs to adopt a well-calibrated policy mix that addresses the unique challenges facing the Nigerian economy.” According to her, “by promoting economic diversification, implementing effective interest rate policies, managing the exchange rate judiciously, and embracing inflation targeting, the CBN can contribute significantly to ensuring the stability of the naira and fostering a robust and resilient economy.”

Speaking further, Almona added: “We implore the government to address the challenges inhibiting domestic production and ease the bottlenecks to the distribution of goods within the country. “Finally, we urge the gov- ernment to continue to address the problems of insecurity and other factors affecting agriculture productivity in the country to improve food supply.” However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that inflation continued its upward trend, rising to 28.20 per cent in November from 27.33 per cent in the previous month, implying 0.87 percent points increase, and 6.73 per cent points when compared to 21.47 per cent recorded in the corresponding month of 2022.

On a monthly basis, the Chamber noted the upward trend in consumer prices at 2.09 per cent in November, having slightly moderated in the previous month at 1.73 per cent. The upsurge in inflation is the highest since August 2005 and reflects continued Naira depreciation, higher fuel and food prices. Food inflation rate increased to 32.84 per cent in the month, implying 1.32 per cent points increase from 31.52 per cent in the previous month and 8.72 per cent points increase compared to 24.13 per cent in the corresponding month of previous year. Core inflation on the other hand declined by 0.19 per cent point to 22.38 per cent from the previous month.

It, however, increased by 4.39 per cent points when compared to 17.99 per cent in the corresponding month in 2022. In terms of contributions of items, the data showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the highest contributor to the price increase at 14.61 per cent followed by housing water, electricity, gas and other fuel (4.72 per cent), clothing and footwear (2.16 per cent), transport (1.84 per cent) and furnishings & household equipment & maintenance (1.42 per cent).