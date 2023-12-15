LCCI Rejects World Bank’s New VAT Increment Proposal, Supports Full Deregulation, Others 

Following the World Bank’s statement on Nigeria’s economy, especially that the Federal Government should increase Value-Added Tax (VAT), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has rejected the call for an immediate increase in VAT due to its cost impact on consumers in the immediate term.

Its Director-General, Dr Chinyere Almona, while reviewing the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU) themed: “Turning the Corner, From Reforms and Renewed Hope to Results” launched on Wednesday by the World Bank, unanimously disagreed with the International Bank on VAT, saying it will bring more impoverish to Nigerians at this time the current economy is biting harder in the country.

Almona, in a press statement made available to New Telegraph Saturday, pointed out that the Chamber may not have supported the World Bank on VAT motive, but the Chamber was in support of other key reforms raised by the International Bank, especially on the areas of underperformance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs), partial return of subsidy, uptick in inflation, adjustment in petrol prices to reflect market conditions and unstable foreign exchange (FX) market.

She said in the statement, “The World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU) themed: ‘Turning the Corner, From Reforms and Renewed Hope to Results,’ was launched on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) notes the Bank’s concerns about the Nigerian economy despite the reforms carried out so far including fuel subsidy removal, liberalization of the foreign exchange market, removal of 43 items from FX restrictions, and tightening of monetary policy.

“A detailed review of the report revealed that the key concerns in the Nigerian economy are high inflation, revenue leakages, unstable FX market due to liquidity challenges, increased poverty due to the high cost of living, partial return of subsidy, and sub-optimal GDP growth.

“We share similar views with the World Bank on the opacity and underperformance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs).”

Almona continued: “To increase government revenue, we advocate for far-reaching reforms and commitment on the part of the government to improve transparency and a comprehensive strategy that will improve the performance of the enterprises, including privatization options.

However, we do not support the immediate increase in value-added tax (VAT) due to its cost impact on consumers in the immediate term.”

She added, “On the partial return of subsidy, the Chamber supports the views of the World Bank and the need to adjust petrol prices to reflect market conditions. Over the years, the Chamber has consistently advocated for the full deregulation of petroleum products.

We are, however, worried about the monopoly in the importation and supply of the products by NNPC and the lack of transparency in the pricing of the products.”

Speaking on the country’s FX market, the LCCI DG stated, “In relation to the unstable FX market, the Chamber recommends that the government, in the short term, must address the supply gap in the market and improve its forex earnings by declaring an emergency in oil & gas production.

“In the medium term, the government must strategically pursue and incentivize the local production of basic household needs that are being heavily imported in order to reduce the huge demand of FX.”

In addition, the renowned economic expert said, “Further, there is a need to build market confidence around free FX pricing and implement policies to channel FX supply into the market.

“The LCCI notes with concern, as highlighted by the World Bank, the continued uptick in inflation and its severe impact on businesses, consumers’ income, spending & saving as well as manufacturing productivity in the country.

“We urge the CBN to intensify its efforts to address the challenge by adopting the right policy mix and ensuring synergy with fiscal authorities.”

The LCCI’s recommendation, Dr. Almona explained, “The Chamber recommends, in the short run, that there is a need for the government to focus on the critical needs of the poor and ensure regenerative investments in priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transport, health, youth development and human capital, infrastructure, and housing.”