LCCI Reaffirms MSMEs As Bedrock Of Thriving Economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reiterated that the strength of any thriving economy rests on the resilience of its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), emphasising that Nigeria’s entity should not be an exception.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, stated this in her opening remarks at the MSME Business Support & Exhibition Day (Keystone Bank Day) of the LCCIKBL SME Mini-Business Bootcamp programme in Lagos recently.

Almona said: “It is with great pleasure and gratitude that I welcome you all to the Grand Finale of the LCCI–Keystone Bank SME Mini-Business Bootcamp 2025.

Today marks the conclusion of an inspiring five-day journey and, more importantly, the beginning of new possibilities for 100 resilient and visionary entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding commitment throughout this programme.

“Over the last four days, we have witnessed truly remarkable learning and transformation. Guided by the LCCI–KBL Action-Learning Framework, participants engaged in practical sessions on business modelling, sales and customer acquisition, digital transformation, e-commerce, sustainable finance, and personal growth.

From Business Model Canvases and Marketing Plans to Cashflow Trackers and 30-60-90-day implementation plans, you are leaving this Bootcamp with tangible tools that can immediately advance your business.

“At the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we strongly believe that the strength of any thriving economy rests on the resilience of its MSMEs. Nigerian MSMEs drive innovation, job creation, and national development, yet they continue to face challenges ranging from limited access to finance and formalisation barriers to regulatory complexities and stiff competition.

This Bootcamp was designed precisely to tackle these realities by equipping entrepreneurs with practical, simple and scalable tools for lasting business success.”

She continued: “Allow me to express our deep appreciation to Keystone Bank Limited, our strategic partner and sponsor of this fully funded Bootcamp.

Your commitment to MSME development shows us what true corporate responsibility really means. It is about investing in people, building capacity, and expanding economic opportunities.

The alignment between Keystone Bank’s vision and LCCI’s mission has made this initiative a powerful platform for enterprise growth.