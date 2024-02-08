LCCI Raises the Alarm Over Challenges in Solid Minerals Policy

Despite the Federal Government approval for a review of policy of the Ministry of Solid Minerals and its the positive outcome, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned that addressing the associated challenges will be crucial to realising its full potential and ensuing sustainable and inclusive development. The President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in Lagos recently, said that with the decline in gllobal oil market, diversifying into the solid minerals sector would reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues.

According to him, this will help in mitigating the impact of oil price fluctuations on the country’s economy and also enhance economic stability. He affirmed that the development of the solid minerals sector was likely to create job opportunities across various stages of exploration, mining, processing, and marketing, saying “this can contribute significantly to reducing unemployment rates and fostering economic growth.” Speaking further, Idahosa stated that “the effective regulation of the solid minerals sector can lead to increased revenue generation for the government through taxes, royalties, and other levies.

“This additional revenue can be utilized for infrastructure development, social programs, and other public services. “By regulating the sector, Nigeria can position itself to participate more effectively in the global market for solid minerals. This can open new opportunities for international trade and partnerships.” The LCCI president hinted that the approval of this policy re- view allowed for a better manage- ment and utilisation of the abundant solid minerals resources in in Nigeria. To him, this ensures that these resources are exploited judiciously, efficiently, and preventing their depletion and ensuing long-term economic benefits. Idahosa explained: “However, the successful implementation of the policy may face various challenges, including regulatory hurdles, lack of infrastructure, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. These challenges could hinder the intended benefits of the policy.”

The renowned chartered accountant added: “Unregulated mining activities, even with a policy in place, may pose environmental risks such as deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution. Strict adherence to environmental standards and effective monitoring will be crucial to mitigate these concerns.” Inaddition, he noted that the sector may be susceptible to revenue leakage due to corruption, illegal mining practices and inadequate monitoring mechanism.

This, he said, could undermine government’s efforts to maximise revenue from the solid minerals sector. Solid minerals activities may lead to the displacement of local communities, and without proper resettlement plans and community engagement it can result in social unrest and conflicts. Idahosa explained that the global market for solid minerals could also be volatile, and fluctuations in demand and prices may impact the economic returns expected from the sector. “Nigeria would need to navigate these market uncertainties effectively,” he added.