LCCI President Backs PSAC’s Blueprint Roadmap Economic Report Implementation

The new President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Engr Leye Kupoluyi, has assured the Niyi Yusuf-led LCCI Presidential Strategic Advisory Committee (PSAC) of the Council’s commitment to fulfilling its roadmap economic report designed to strategically move the LCCI forward, especially in the area of increased revenue based.

The LCCI president made this known while receiving a presentation of a LCCI Blue- print roadmap economic report 2026 – 2027 by the Presidential Strategy Advisory Committee in Lagos recently.

While speaking on the blue- print roadmap economic re- port, Yusuf disclosed that the PSAC decided to embark on the report in line with the shared vision of the LCCI President to build capacity and revenue base profile at the Chamber.

According to him, the Committee was grateful to the LCCI President while having a ses- sion with him where he shared his thoughts and vision for the chamber as he takes over the mantle of leadership affairs in LCCI.

Specifically, he pointed out that the blueprint roadmap economic report dwelled on where LCCI should be economically in terms of revenue projection during the Kupoluyi’s leadership.

Yusuf said: “So in doing our work, we had four milestones, apart of that, we’ve been doing our activities, internal, we’ve been doing our activities, external, engaging in relation with several consumers groups. “Two, we engage with vari- ous sectoral groups where we sought on their feedbacks.

Three, we discovered we still have key issues and we came up with this framework. “So the global economy is go- ing through interesting times, and I think where I would like to summarize what global economy is doing better than it feared worse.

“So we’re still not yet out of the race. And while looking at the energy crisis, we are looking at the inflation rates, we are looking at the geopolitical ten- sions, which should be of our interest in LCCI, because we are committed to trade.

“And there are issues in the geopolitical arena, between Ukraine and Russia or potentially between China and Tai- wan, or even between Japan and China, so all those geo- graphical issues are sources of concern.”

Yusuf added: “And we also then talk around our own domestic environment. Inflation rate seems to be reducing but it is still very profound.

As you know, there are still alot of insecurity and insecurity affects logistics and the price of items and debt still continues to be a source of concern, and so the domestic economy is growing, but not growing as fast as we like; 4 per cent growth.

But we need seven per cent. Trade balance has improved, which is good. But we are exporting more. But we still need to be focusing on building space.”