LCCI Pledges Enhancement Of Private Enterprise Devt, Inducts 38 New Firms

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has assured the new member-organisations that just joined the chamber as inductees that it will dedicate resources and energy to consistently promote and protect private enterprise development, commercial and industrial activities to foster global competitiveness of the economy.

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, in his remarks at the induction ceremony held in Lagos recently, said that the chamber cherished tradition of high ethical standards, innovation, continuous improvement, integrity, and good corporate governance in best practice.

According to him, “I am delighted to welcome you all to this event the new members’ induction ceremony, which is the fourth to be held this year, 2025. We use this occasion to formally induct worthy businesses that meet the criteria to become members of the prestigious Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We celebrate the 38 organisations that will be inducted here today.”

Idahosa said: “I hope you are very elated to be welcomed into the oldest and foremost chamber of Commerce and Industry in the entire West Africa Sub Region. The LCCI has remained the leading voice of the private sector through its sustained public engagement and trade promotion activities.”

He added that the “goal of the Lagos Chamber is encapsulated in our mission, which is to promote and protect the interest of its members and the business community at large through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunities, provision of business development service and observance of highest standard of business ethics.”

The LCCI President stressed: “As business owners and managers, though your primary obligation is to maximise profit, I charge you to pay adequate attention to the integrity of your business transactions and practices, environment, climate actions, and social sustainability.

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to be committed to the core principles of high ethical standards, and responsible corporate citizenships. Indeed, the chamber has a code of business ethics to which all members are to subscribe.”

He, however, observed that the chamber had been reinforced to continue to consistently provide services that meet the needs and expectations of its valued customers and esteemed stakeholders to catalyse private enterprise and organisations to achieve full potential in terms of sustainable growth and global competitiveness.