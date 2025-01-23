LCCI: Passage Of Tax Reform Bills’ll Spur Tax-To-GDP Ratio To 18%

Share

Following the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendation of a tax-to-GDP ratio of at least 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, for economic growth, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the passage of the tax reform bill could raise Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 per cent by 2025.

The President/Chairman of Council, LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this assertion in his opening remarks at the LCCI 2025 Economic Review and Outlook Conference held in Lagos recently, said that Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.6 per cent was lower than the average of 15.6 per cent for African countries.

He said that Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio had historically been low and one of the lowest in the world.

According to him, the current administration under President Bola Tinubu has set a target of 18 per cent by 2025, necessitating the comprehensive tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

Idahosa said: “As of 2023, Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio was 10.6 per cent. This is lower than the average of 15.6 per cent for African countries in 2023; Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio has historically been low and is one of the lowest in the world.

“The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommend a tax-to-GDP ratio of at least 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, for economic growth.

The current administration has set a target of 18 per cent by 2025, necessitating the comprehensive tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

“The tax reform bill simplifies administration through unified systems and digital platforms, broadens the tax base by removing exemptions and including the informal sector, and promotes equity with progressive measures to increase non-oil revenue by 25 per cent by 2026 and income tax revenues by N500 billion annually.

If passed, these reforms could raise Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 per cent by 2025, improving fiscal stability and reducing dependence on debt financing.”

While speaking on the 2025 federal budget of N47.90 trillion, he said: “The 2025 federal budget of N47.90 trillion represents a bold attempt to consolidate fiscal reforms while addressing critical developmental needs, the budget allocates N8 trillion to critical infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and power, a 25 per cent increase from 2024, demonstrating a strong focus on closing the infrastructure gap.

“Additionally, N5 trillion is designated for education and healthcare to enhance literacy and reduce maternal mortality by 20 per cent over two years.

“However, the projected budget deficit of N11.3 trillion (3.4 per cent of GDP) will rely on domestic and external borrowing, raising concerns about debt sustainability. The government’s target is to achieve a GDP growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2025 while reducing inflation to 15 per cent.

These projections hinge on successful policy implementation and global economic stability.”

Talking on the planned rebasing of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Idahosa explained: “At forums like this, we must begin to analyze the expected rebasing of our GDP and Consumer Price Index (CPI).

With the new figures expected after the rebasing, we urge the government to remain focused on driving through the economic reforms towards achieving set goals.

“The monetary authorities should not get comfortable with rebased inflation figures if they come out lower than what we currently deal with at 34.6 per cent as of November 2024.

To the fiscal authorities, the rebased figures for our GDP (likely to go higher than current figures) should not give room to more debts supported by the argument of a comfortable debt-to-GDP ratio.”

On the private sector acting as the engine of growth in any economy, the Chairman of Council stated: “The private sector remains the engine of growth and innovation.

Opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy abound, supported by government incentives such as the Pioneer Status Tax Holidays, import duty waivers, and tax reliefs.

“However, businesses must also embrace digital transformation and sustainability to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. “We are excited to have the crop of economists selected for this year’s economic conference.

I have no doubt that they will do jus – tice to the various topics for today’s conference.” He added: “Thus, the path to Nigeria’s economic transformation is neither short nor easy.

“However, the deliberate policies outlined in the 2025 federal budget and the structural reforms of 2024 provide a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable growth.”

