LCCI Partners China On Canton Fair 2025

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) as part of its international relations activities is collaborating with the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos and China Foreign Trade Center, in organising a promotion seminar on the 137th Canton Fair.

The fair is to help foster trade relations between the two nations. During the meeting, participants from both countries will share ideas and deliberations will be made on how businesses can benefit from the forthcoming 137th Canton Fair in China.

“Given this, the LCCI humbly urges your organisation to give this seminar the due publicity.

While the physical event holds at our office in Lagos, it will also stream Live on LCCI social media in China and Nigeria,” LCCI media team said in a statement.

Share

Please follow and like us: