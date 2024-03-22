LCCI: Non-intervention in Inflation Distorting Investment Plans

Following the recent data released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the country’s headline inflation rate reached 31.70 per cent in February 2024, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said non-intervention by government is distorting business processes and plans. LCCI emphasised that the unbaiting inflationary pressures had continued to distort the workings of the economy and making business and investment planning a huge challenge.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph, while responding to the February 2024 inflation rate data released by NBS. Almona explained that the chamber was concerned about the persistent rise without cushioning, especially food inflation rate, with increases in prices of essential commodities such as bread, cereals, potatoes, yam, fish, oil, meat, fruits, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

The LCCI DG said: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is gravely concerned about the persistent rise in inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy. “Recent data released by NBS indicates a worrying trend, with the headline inflation rate reaching 31.70 per cent in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous month’s rate of 29.90 per cent. “The seemingly ineffective interventions by the government in curbing the rising trend of headline inflation are disturbing to the business community.

“The unbaiting inflationary pressures have continued to distort the workings of the economy and making business and investment planning a huge challenge.” She added: “The inflationary surge, particularly in food prices, poses a significant challenge to the economic well-being of Nigerians. In February 2024, food inflation soared to 37.92 per cent year on-year, driven notably by increases in prices of essential commodities such as bread, cereals, potatoes, yam, fish, oil, meat, fruits, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

“Such inflationary pressures exacerbate the already precarious living conditions for millions of Nigerians, amplifying social and economic vulnerabilities.” According to her, the LCCI lauded the step taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regarding fertiliser access to farmers across the country through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to reduce the burden of high cost of fertilisers.

To her, more direct and targeted interventions should be focused on agricultural mechanisation, adoption of lower import duty exchange rates used for the import of agricultural input, and the establishment of more agroindustrial hubs across the country.

She stated: “The chamber is optimistic that if the government harmonises its fiscal and monetary instruments to tackle the cost of agricultural production, enhance food processing, and sustain the fight against insecurity, inflationary pressures may soon begin to abate, and other economic variables can begin to record positive indicators.

“By implementing targeted interventions and fostering a conducive policy environment, Nigeria can overcome the current inflationary challenges and chart a path towards inclusive growth and prosperity for all.”