LCCI, NGX to Partner for Improved Market Operation

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have dis- closed plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together for the future growth of the country’s capital market.

The President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known when the management of the LCCI paid a courtesy call on the management of the NGX, where it also closed the stock market trading by ringing the bell in Lagos yesterday.

Olawale-Cole explained that the visit to the NGX would have action plans, timelines and MoU that would ensure the LCCI and NGX work closely to have a more vibrant operation. He said the chamber was strong in advocacy trades and remained the authentic voice of the organised private sector in Nigeria.

The LCCI president said: “We are here to inform you good people of the NGX that your Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is 135 years old this year. “So we say we can’t do that without letting you know that we are very interested in working with you closely more than before. “We’ve been here couples of times.

“This time around this visit will have action plans. This visit will have an MoU coming from it, that we will sign later with action plans, with timelines that we can work together to have a more vibrant operation in the Exchange in Nigeria.” Olawale-Cole added: “We are very proud with what you have done so far, you did very very well for Nigeria and Stock Exchange.

“To me we are as good as London or anywhere to mention. We can see a lot of improvements working together with LCCI and the NGX. Am sure we can do alot more.”

The Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, commended the LCCI president and his team for coming to the NGX, saying that the NGX is open to work closely with the OPS on further strengthening the growth and development of the country’s capital market.