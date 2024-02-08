LCCI: N75bn Not Enough to Make Impact on SMEs Devt

As the Federal Govern- ment plans the disbursement of the proposed N75 billion to the Macro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the outcome will not much impact in catalysing SMEs businesses in the country. The President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the amount was only good in the paper, but won’t make any positive headway into the country’s SMEs.

He said the grant for SME sector could not bring out the desired result among the 48 million SMEs businesses nationwide, adding that the government should be aware of this itself. According to him, any government’s grant or intervention fund that cannot cover about 10 per cent SMEs is not a welcome development because of the roles SMEs play in the heart of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Idahosa explained that the proposed N75 billion intervention fund under normal circumstances was supposed to create multiple jobs for Nigerians, especially those in the SME sector, but this one would only have a little effect on the SME businesses.

He said: “It will come with a little effect in the sense that the N75 billion is expected to start trickling into the SME space. But the effect will be minimal, because we have 48 million SMEs in Nigeria, that are spread across the 36 states and the FCT. “If you spread N75 billion across 48 million SMEs across 36 states, the impact will be minimal because if you are able to get just 10 per cent, that is 4.8 million out of the SMEs in Nigeria, to be able to employ one more person, just by injecting this kind of money, you have created jobs for about five million people.”

The LCCI president added: “That is to say that it is so important that the scheme of this intervention fund should be high enough to make such kind of impact on the SME businesses.” “If it does not cover up to five or 10 per cent of the SMEs population, it would just be some attempt, but a little impact you will not notice in the big picture of the Nigerian economy,” he added.