LCCI, MAN Raise Alarm Over Continuous Inflation Surge

Following Tues- day’s inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing Nigeria’s headline inflation rate was 24.08 per members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) have raised the alarm that there may be more inflationary pressure in the coming months due to volatility of the naira.

The Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona and that of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadir, made this known in separate statements in Lagos yesterday. They said that the July 2023 inflation was buoyed largely by fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate devaluation.

According to Almona, the food inflation increased by 1.73 percentage points to 26.98 percent from 25.25 percent the previous month. With this, she e x p l a i n e d t h a t the chamber was recommending that government step up efforts to tackle food costs, especially staple food items.

Almona said : “We commend the Federal Government’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security and urge them to prioritize farmers’ areas of assistance, fertilizers, and seeds to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal as well as strengthen strategic food reserves to be used as price stabilisation mechanisms.

“ T h e ch a m b e r implores the government to hasten the provision of the anticipated palliatives to lessen the impact of the rising trend in prices on economic agents.”

On his part, the MAN DG stated that some of the impacts on manufacturing included increase in cost of production, higher costs of raw materials, labour, and other production inputs, reduced profit margin, among others.

He said manufacturers would continue to find it challenging to make long-term business plans due to unpredictable cost fluctuations, demand shifts, and overall economic instability.