LCCI, MAN, FAE Group Celebrate World Envelope Day, Canvass Job Creation

Members of the Organizlsed Private Sector (OPS) have stated that employers must join hands with government to stop brain drain and incentivise the best brain to remain in the country and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, immediate past President of LCCI, Asiwaju Michael Olawale Cole, Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and the President of FAE Group, Princess Layo Bakare-Okeowo, made this call during the 2025 edition of the World Envelope Day and Job Fair held in Lagos recently.

In her opening speech, Bakare-Okeowo explained that the event was meant to celebrate the importance of envelopes in our daily lives and pays homage to the paper-based communication that envelopes facilitate.

According to her, envelopes may seem like a small and mundane part of the world because they play a significant role in connecting people and enabling communication, whether in the form of personal letters, business, correspondence, or official documents.

She said: “Today, as we mark World Envelope Day, we also have the opportunity to celebrate the people behind the envelopes – the dedicated professionals who design, produce, and deliver these essential communication tools.

“I am proud to say that FAE Group, as the largest envelope manufacturer in West Africa, is a leader in the industry, known for our high-quality products and innovative solutions.”

The FAE Group boss added: “In addition to celebrating envelopes, today’s event also includes a career fair, providing a platform for talented individuals to explore opportunities with medium and large organisations.

This is an attempt to give back to society by investing in our youth, preparing them to overcome future challenges of work and improve on their employability.” Director-General of MAN commended the FAE Group for the celebration of World Envelope Day and Job Fair.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “I also want to commend FAE Limited for organizing a job fair as part of this event. In today’s challenging economic environment, creating job opportunities is more important than ever.

By bringing together employers and job seekers, this job fair will help connect skilled workers with the companies that need their talents.”

LCCI president stated in his remarks that the existing partnership between the LCCI and the FAE Group was strategic to boost employment for job seekers.

Idahosa said: “Standing before you on this significant occasion, World Envelope Day is an honour. Today, we gather to celebrate the envelope as a time less carrier of information, intent, and opportunity and unveil a bold new chapter, the partnership between the FAE Group and the LCCI.

“A partnership grounded in purpose, powered by vision, and driven by a shared mission to empower job seekers across nations with essential skills and knowledge.

