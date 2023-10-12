LCCI: Loan, Bonds Dominate Manufacturing Sector’s Capital Importation in H1’23

With National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting 88.16 per cent increase in capital inflow into the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023 at $861.16 million compared to $457.67 million in the first half of 2022, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the capital imported into the manufacturing sector was largely in form of loans and bonds.

Particularly, the LCCI stated that this reflected the challenges facing the manufacturing sector and the need to meet short-term obligations and slowing business activities. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

It said it was not yet well with the country’s manufacturing sector. She cited the example of Dangote Group and Tolaram, which raised N300 billion bonds and $38 million, respectively. According to her, the significant increase reflects a low base of capital imported in the previous year and investors’ reaction to the two critical reforms, fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate harmonization, in the first month of the new administration.

She said: “The inflow in H1 2023 is expected to impact the manufacturing sector, particularly firms mitigating against current challenges, meeting short-term obligations, and falling consumer demand. Despite the harsh operating environment, the sector continues to demonstrate a degree of resilience and grew by 1.61 per cent and 2.20 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2023 respectively.”