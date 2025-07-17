LCCI Lauds Buhari’s Legacy On GDP Growth, Others

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure demonstrated an unwavering focus on laying the foundations for a self-reliant, resilient, and transparent economy.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a statement on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, extended the Chamber’s deepest condolences to the family of Buhari, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all Nigerians on his passing to the great beyond.

The LCCI DG said: “As a statesman who led the country from 2015 to 2023, President Buhari leaves a legacy defined by a deep commitment to fighting corruption, blocking revenue leakages, fighting insurgency, structural reforms, and infrastructure development.

“Throughout his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated an unwavering focus on laying the foundations for a self-reliant, resilient, and transparent economy.

“His administration navigated through turbulent global and domestic headwinds, oil price collapses, recessions, security challenges, and COVID-19, yet pursued long-overdue reforms with strategic patience and political courage.”

She stated that one of the most notable milestones of his administration was the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, ending nearly two decades of legislative inertia in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to her, “the PIA introduced a modern regulatory framework, ensured fiscal clarity, empowered host communities through equity-based development funds, and restructured national oil institutions for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

This landmark reform will serve generations to come.” Also, she stressed that President Buhari signed the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, a sweeping update to Nigeria’s business regulation frame work.

“The act simplified corporate processes, enabled single-member companies, and introduced governance transparency through beneficial ownership disclosures, boosting investor confidence and modernizing the private sector environment,” she said.

“In addition, the Buhari’s administration institutionalized annual Finance Acts (2019–2022) to reform the country’s tax policies, broaden the non-oil revenue base, and improve compliance, all within a stakeholder engagement framework.

These were accompanied by the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Act, which improved Nigeria’s revenue position in deepwater oil production.

“In infrastructure, President Buhari’s government oversaw the completion of key national projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and ItakpeWarri rail lines, and over 13,000 kilometers of rehabilitated roads across the federation.

“The Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens aimed to boost power transmission and distribution in the energy sector,” the LCCI DG added.

She explained that the digital economy also saw significant progress through expanded broadband coverage and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy launch, setting the stage for Nigeria’s thriving tech ecosystem.

Recognizing the vital role of entrepreneurs and small businesses, President Buhari championed several programs to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These included the MSME Survival Fund, N-Power, Trader Moni, and Market Moni schemes. The enactment of Executive Orders 003 and 005 mandated government agencies to prioritize locally produced goods and services, supporting indigenous enterprises and innovation, Almona noted.