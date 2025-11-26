LCCI, KAM To Accelerate AfCFTA’s Opportunities To $64m Trade Volume

With the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and Kenya currently standing at $64 million as at 2024, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers have called for robust trade engagements to leapfrog the volume of trade, and leveraging African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

With this, the LCCI stated that both countries being Africa’s most significant economic powerhouses, were at a strategic intersection of this opportunity to benefit immensely from AfCFTA treaty. President and Chairman of Council, LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, made this known in his remarks at the Kenya-Nigeria Trade & Investment Conference in Lagos yesterday.

Idahosa said that there was need to transform both countries’ comparative advantages into collective competitiveness by driving industrial cooperation in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, technology, logistics, creative industries, and small and medium enterprise development.

Speaking on the theme: “Advancing Intra-African Trade and Industrial Partnerships Under AfCFTA,” the LCCI President explained that “the conference is more than an event; it is a continental signal that Africa recognizes the urgency of reimagining its economic narrative. For decades, our trade patterns have flowed outward, sending raw commodities across oceans and receiving finished goods in return.”

In his remarks at the event, Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Isaac Parashina, said: “Still, AfCFTA now offers a bold platform to rewrite this story by building an integrated market that fuels industrialization from within. Kenya and Nigeria, two of Africa’s most significant economic powerhouses, stand at a strategic intersection of this opportunity.

“With vibrant populations, expanding private sectors, innovative entrepreneurs, and shared development aspirations, our partnership is not just ideal; it is indispensable for achieving true continental transformation.

“Today marks a crucial step toward strengthening bilateral relations, shaping new value chains, and catalyzing a future where African nations trade more effectively with one another and build industries that are competitive on a global scale.”