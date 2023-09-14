LCCI Joins World Leaders at Nigeria-Balkan Business Forum

As part of its contributions to global commerce, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is to join other business leaders across the world to attend this year’s Nigeria-Balkan business forum, Belgrade 2023. LCCI in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, stated that the 2023 Nigeria-Balkan business conference will hold between 15th – 16th September, 2023.

With the theme “Connect- ing Nations, Empowering Visions: Invest In Nigeria- Balkan Business”, LCCI President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, will be leading businesses and CEOs of many organisations to this year’s conference.

The statement noted that at the conference, the foremost, oldest and most vibrant chamber of commerce in West Africa would be pushing for businesses across the globe to see Nigeria as the next investment destination.

It added: “The Lagos xham- ber of commerce and industry will continue to work towards rallying the private sector to support the implementation of government policies that will impact positively on the people.”

The LCCI in the statement pointed out that speakers at the conference would include H E, Dr. Modupe Enitan Irele, The Ambassador of Nigeria to Hungary, Mrs. Arijana Maksimchuk, CEO Telemax Banja Luka BiH, Mr. Mirsad Jasarspahic, President Chamber of Economy of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Michael A. Dada, Founder / CEO CEEWABA.