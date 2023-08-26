LCCI Inducts New 48 Firms, Seeks Business Integrity

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stated that it will always dedicate its resources and energy to consistently promote and protect private enterprise development, commercial and industry activities to foster global competitiveness of the Nigeria’s economy.

With this, the chamber has inducted new 48 organisations into its folds that will propagate the cham- ber’s activities, in line with its objective as the leading voice of the private sector through its sustained public policy advocacy, stakeholders’ engagement and trade promotion activities.

In his opening remarks during the LCCI new members’ induction ceremony in Lagos yesterday, the LCCI President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole explained that the event was meant to formally induct worthy businesses that meet the criteria to become members of the prestigious Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Olawale-Cole, who was represented at the occasion by its Deputy President, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, said: “We celebrate the 48 organisations that will be inducted here today (yesterday)! I hope you are very elated to be welcomed into the oldest and foremost chamber of commerce and industry in the entire West Africa Sub-Region.”

According to him, “The goal of the Lagos Chamber is encapsulated in our mission, which is: To promote and protect the interest of its members and the business community at large through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunities, provision of business development service and observance of highest standard of business ethics.”