LCCI: High Inflation Impacting Negatively On Households, Businesses

Given the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the country’s inflation rate rose for the fourth consecutive month to 22.22 per cent in April from 22.04 per cent recorded in March 2023, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it was having significant and worrisome impact on both households and businesses.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph, saying that apart from eroding purchasing power, it had led to inventory stockpiles. According to her, if the 22.22 percent April inflation is left unchecked, it may further constrain production, lead to a steeper rise in poverty figures, frustrate economic growth, and lead to higher unemployment and non-competitive exports, especially in the sub- region.

In particular, she stated that the chamber noted that since February 2016 to date, the country had recorded a double-digit monthly inflation rate, with an adverse effect on the size of its middle class. Furthermore, the inflation rate of 22.22 percent is the highest in about 17 years, with significant and worrisome impacts on both the household and business sectors.

Almona said: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned that despite consistent monetary policy rate hikes taming the inflation trend has remained futile. “We, however, appeal to the government to implement fiscal measures, such as reducing/ removing taxes on staple food items to protect the most vulnerable as well as spur demand-side growth.”

According to the NBS, the inflation rate rose for the fourth consecutive month to 22.22 per cent in April from 22.04 per cent recorded in March 2023. This is an increase of 0.18 percentage points. A breakdown of the NBS CPI data revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel, clothing & footwear and transport were the major contributors.

In particular, food inflation rate in April 2023 was 24.61 per cent, which was 0.16 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in March 2023 (24.45 per cent). The rise in food prices was largely attributable to increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetables, and spirits. Core inflation also increased significantly by 0.28 percentage points to 20.14 per cent in April from 19.86 per cent recorded in March 2023 and 14.18 per cent in April 2022.

While speaking on the headline inflation in March 2023, the economic expert explained that the inflationary pressures were primarily attributable to high food and energy prices, clothing & footwears, transport and insecurity, and imported inflation. She said others included high governmental spending on the just-concluded general elections and forthcoming census, adding that “we foresee a further rise in the inflation rate in the near term.”

She noted: “The chamber views that hiking monetary policy rate has, thus far, proven to be ineffective and insufficient in taming inflation. “Therefore, there is a clear need for the government to strengthen its support to critical sectors like agriculture, power, energy etc. “It should also look at ways to improve supply chains as well as cushioning the cost of production.”