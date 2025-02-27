LCCI: Global Tariff War To Escalate Inflation In US, Nigeria, Others

Share

As President Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs against all countries that tax imports from the United States (US), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that there is the prospect of high inflation in the US and other parts of the world including Nigeria as a result of the development.

Consequently, the chamber said this thus creates a possibility of imported inflation from US products imported to Nigeria.

The President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the trade war may create export opportunities for the United States to fill supply gaps that the war may create in the United States this year.

Overall, Idahosa noted that global trade was forecast to expand by 3.2 per cent in 2025, driven by strong exports from Asia and a rebound in services trade.

The LCCI president explained that in the fourth quarter of 2024, the global economy experienced steady growth, with real GDP increasing by 3.2 per cent, consistent with earlier projections.

According to him, moderating inflation rates, resilient consumer spending, and the beginning of monetary policy easing in key markets supported this stability.

However, he added that growth remained below pre-pandemic levels, influenced by factors such as high borrowing costs, geopolitical tensions, and policy uncertainties.

Thus, advanced economies exhibited mixed performances; the U.S. economy outperformed expectations with a 2.6 per cent growth rate, while the Eurozone continued its gradual recovery from previous downturns.

He explained that emerging markets maintained solid growth, though China’s expansion slowed to 4.8 per cent due to challenges in its property sector and weak domestic demand.

The LCCI added that global inflation eased to 3.8 per cent, providing some financial relief, yet risks from geopolitical tensions and trade protectionism persisted.

Idahosa stressed: “Our global economic outlook is driven by the factors below: “A Trump presidency in the US is expected to drive a mixed global economic outlook, depending on policy priorities. Markets might react positively to pro-business tax cuts, deregulation, and an emphasis on energy independence, potentially boosting U.S. growth and strengthening the dollar.

“However, protectionist trade policies or reduced international aid could create uncertainties for global markets, particularly for emerging economies reliant on U.S. partnerships.”

He continued: “The global geopolitical environment in 2025 remains fraught with challenges that significantly shape the economic outlook.

Escalating competition between the U.S. and China, marked by intensifying trade and technology wars, may disrupt supply chains and fuel global market uncertainty in the near term.

“Meanwhile, the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict destabilises energy markets and strains European economies.

The Gaza conflict exacerbates regional tensions, threatening oil price stability and investor confidence in the Middle East. “These dynamics collectively hinder global economic recovery, heighten inflationary pressures, and amplify recession risks, particularly as nations divert resources toward defence spending and navigate the fragmented economic order.”

Speaking further about African continent, the LCCI president stressed: “In Africa, modest improvements in growth are anticipated, thanks to recoveries in major economies, including Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

However, conflicts, rising debt-servicing costs, and Climate-related challenges may weigh heavily on the region’s prospects.

“Overall, global trade is forecast to expand by 3.2 per cent in 2025, driven by strong exports from Asia and a rebound in services trade. “Moreover, inflation is projected to ease globally, declining to 3.4 per cent, providing some relief to businesses and households.”

He added: “Nevertheless, many developing countries are expected to face persistent inflationary pressures, with one in five experiencing double-digit rates.

High debt burdens and limited access to international financing will continue to hinder recovery. “Food inflation remains a pressing issue, with nearly half of developing countries experiencing rates above five per cent.

“This has deepened food insecurity, particularly in low-income nations already grappling with extreme weather events, conflicts, and economic instability.

“Thus, there will be persistent food inflation coupled with slow economic growth, which could push milions further into poverty.”

