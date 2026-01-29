LCCI: Global GDP Projection Presents Risks, Opportunities For Nigeria

Following World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection that the global economic growth will be around 2.7–3.3 per cent in 2026, marginally below the estimated 2025 outcome, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the position presents both risks and strategic opportunities for Nigeria.

President of LCCI, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, in an interview with journalists in Lagos recently, stated that effectively leveraging these opportunities would require deliberate, coordinated policy actions, strengthened institutions, and robust private-sector-led growth strategies to improve competitiveness, boost investment, and foster inclusive and sustainable growth.

According to him, strengthening macroeconomic stability and policy credibility will improve investor confidence, particularly at a time global capital is becoming more selective.

Kupoluyi said: “Nigeria must continue efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market through transparent and market-reflective policies, maintain fiscal discipline, broaden the tax base, and reduce reliance on deficit financing, strengthen coordination between monetary and fiscal policy to anchor inflation expectations, and deepen value addition and non-oil exports.”

As global firms diversify supply chains from over-concentrated markets, the LCCI president noted that Nigeria could position itself as a regional manufacturing and logistics hub by “improving trade facilitation, port efficiency, and customs processes, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to scale non-oil exports, and developing industrial parks and special economic zones linked to export markets.”

He, however, stressed that the Chamber had urged the Federal Government to deliberately position Nigeria as a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI) through a coordinated and strategic approach that integrates policy formulation, infrastructure development, human capital investment, and private sector participation.

He said: “this will require establishing a clear national AI frame work, accelerating investment in digital and power infrastructure, developing targeted AI-ready skills, and creating an enabling regulatory environment that encourages innovation, attracts investment, and supports responsible AI adoption.”

Looking ahead in 2026, both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected moderate global growth, albeit slightly slower than in 2025. The outlook reflects lingering structural constraints, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, and a cautious global investment climate.

Global economic growth is projected at around 2.7–3.3 per cent in 2026, marginally below the estimated 2025 outcome and well under the pre-pandemic average of about 3.2 per cent. Growth in developing economies is expected to moderate to approximately 4 per cent, as trade fragmentation, weaker global demand, and sub- dued investment continue to weigh on economic activity.

Nevertheless, some low-income countries may record relatively stronger expansion, supported by demographic trends and improvements in domestic demand.

Among advanced economies, growth is expected to slow in Europe and Japan, reflecting weaker external demand and structural constraints. At the same time, the United States may sustain moderate growth, aided by easing financial conditions and supportive domestic policies.

Global inflation is projected to continue its downward trajectory, driven by softer demand conditions, easing supply-side pressures, and lower ener- gy prices. However, inflationary pressures are likely to remain a concern for households in many developing economies, where food and energy costs remain relatively high.