LCCI: Food Sector Facing Severe Pressure

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has stated that Nigeria’s agric sector, which sustains the livelihoods of over 70 per cent of rural dwellers, is facing severe pressure in the 2025 farming season.

LCCI President, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, pointed out to New Telegraph in Lagos that the escalating herder-farmer conflicts in Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States were disrupting cultivation, while above-normal rainfall linked to the ongoing cycle has caused flooding in Kogi, Niger, and Anambra states, damaging farmlands and displacing farming communities.

Compounding these challenges, Idahosa explained are persistent distortions in fertilizer pricing and distribution. According to him, market surveys show that staple food prices have surged by an average of 45 per cent year-on-year.

While domestic urea production has increased due to output from the Dangote Fertilizer Plant, access remains constrained by high transportation costs, crossborder smuggling, and weak last-mile logistics in conflictaffected regions.

“In response, we call for urgent interventions including expedited disbursements to Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs), subsidized rail transport of grains from production hubs to urban centers, and a means to improve security around farmers, farmlands, and agricultural supply chains,” the LCCI president stressed.