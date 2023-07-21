LCCI Flays Nass’s N110Bn Budget For Bulletproof Vehicles

ALTRUISM There is need for current public office holders to go back to old days of governance where the priority was to serve the country

Following reports that the National Assembly has budgeted N110 billion to purchase bulletproof vehicles for the Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the purchase will again increase cost of governance in the country. President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale Cole, while making this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that public office holders should be more disciplined and humble in governance in this period of macroeconomic challenges.

Olawale-Cole explained that giving a jumbo budget for purchase of bullet-proof cars for the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives at the cost of N110 billion did not show magnanimity in governance, saying the chamber’s position is that public service should be made unattractive for those willing to serve in government at the legislative and executive arms.

According to him, there is need for current public office holders to go back to the old days of governance where the priority of a serving public office holders was to serve the country meritoriously, rather than live an extravagant life as it is today. Olawale-Cole said: “About the issue of these vehicles by the National Assembly, to budget N110 billion, in my opinion, I think Nigerians in governance should go back to the old days and learn.

“In the old days, people were not using vehicles of N300 million -N400 million because you are in National Assembly or anywhere, even if you are in the Executive arm of government. “I remember in this country, people were using 504, even in government. Governors were using 504 as official cars. Then, my own governor, Sir Michael Otedola, was using a 504. “That was what we were all using as Commissioners in Lagos State.

Not that the then governor could not buy other expensive ve-vehicles, but just for discipline. are the things that made public office so attractive then and people wanted to put their heads at all means to serve. So for us to work on the issue of cost of governance, these are the things we need to address to move forward in this country.” He continued: “Looking at the situation in the country, you don’t need a bulletproof car because you are Mr. A or Mr. B.

So that is my opinion. But it does not have to stand as the opinion of the chambers. The chamber is talking about the reduction in cost of governance in the country and these are the things that make up those cost. “I think you must be humble in governance. So some people are living extravagant life and wasting public funds just because they are in government. So let’s look back to the old days because those days they were using 504 as official cars and also developing our local vehicle assembly plants.

We were being encouraged to use Peugeot 504 assembled in Kaduna plant.” The LCCI president stated: “I want to beg that there should be a change of culture in government, whether you are a minister, commissioner, senator or president. “Let’s be very simple in gover- nance and honest to ourselves. We can cut down that cost of governance and put the money into public use for the country and good of everybody and also make the office not attractive. “It’s the only way those people who wants to serve genuinely should attempt to go there, not people who wants to further enriched themselves and living extravagant life.”

Indeed, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had urged the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas, “to drop the scandalous plan to spend N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70 billion as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”

SERAP urged them to “repeal the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to reduce the budget for the National Assembly by N110bn, reflect the current economic realities in the country and address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on the over 137 million poor Nigerians.”

SERAP also urged them to “request President Bola Tinubu to present a fresh supplementary appropriation bill, to redirect the N110 billion to address the situation of the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, for the approval of the National Assembly.” According to reports, “while N70 billion ‘support allowance’ is budgeted for 306 new lawmakers, only N500 billion worth of palliatives is budgeted for 12 million poor Nigerians.

N40 billion is also allocated to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.” In the letter dated July 15, 2023 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “This travesty, and apparent conflicts of interest and self-dealing by members of the National Assembly must stop.”