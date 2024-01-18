LCCI: FG’s Reforms to Boost Revenue, Improve GDP

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Indus- try (LCCI) has hinted that policy reforms embarked by President Bola Tinubu on his ascension of power, especially the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the exchange rate are expected to boost revenue and contribute moderately to the improvement of the country’s growth prospect in 2024.

The President of LCCI and Chairman of Council, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, made this known at a press conference during the 2024 Economic Outlook and Budget Analysis in Lagos yesterday. Idahosa, however, forecast that the year 2024 could be characterised by downside risks to growth prospects, including rising cost of living, weak business environment, poor manufacturing performance and rising unemployment.

According to him, the World Bank in its 2024 global economic prospects reviewed its growth projection for Nigeria in 2024 and 2025 to 3.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point respectively.